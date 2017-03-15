Lavelin case: Harish Salve to appear for Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15: Pinarayi Vijayan has hidden certain crucial facts about the transactions made in the SNC Lavelin corruption, from the cabinet, while he was the Kerala Minister for Electricity. Says the Cenrtal Bureau of Investigation at the Kerala High Court.

The CBI also claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan has shown excess interest than desirable, in the huge transactions included in the contract. The Cabinet was not informed about the contract with Lavelin, or about the huge money transactions. Certain high-level bureaucrats in the Kerala Electricity Board had opposed this contract. But they were silenced and hidden by using political influence. Moreover, they made a contract with Lavelin which is legally invalid, according to the CBI. The court was hearing the revision petition by the CBI on the acquittal of Pinarayi Vijayan and some others from the Lavelin case.

Pinarayi Vijayan had given special consideration to the representatives of Lavelin. The idea of Malabar Cancer centre belongs only to Pinarayi Vijayan. Contracts were made for the complete renovation of the Hydro-electric projects in Kerala. While making these contracts, Pinarayi Vijayan was knowing that there is no need of complete renovation. He had seen all the reports regarding this renovation project. Even then, Pinarayi Vijayan initiated to make contracts for the complete renovation of the Hydro-electric projects. And there is a conspiracy behind this, CBI alleges in the High Court.

Prominent lawyer Harish Salve would appear in the High Court for the main accused Pinarayi Vijayan. MK Damodaran has been appearing for Pinarayi Vijayan till last hearing. As the CBI has reinforced its observations on the SNC Levelin Corruption case, Adv M K Damodaran is replaced with Harish Salve. Adv. Harish Salve would be appearing for Pinarayi Vijayan from the first day of the trial of the case on March 17, Friday.

Adv. Harish Salve is one among the costly and prominent lawyer who deals with the legal issues of the biggest Industrialists in India like Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, Tata’s Ratan Tata, Bharti Enterprises’s Sunil Mittal and so on. Harish Salve has appeared for the Italian marines and the controversial industrialist Muhammed Nisham who killed Indian fisherman and a security named Chandrabose respectively.

Earlier on November 5, 2013, the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Court has acquitted all the accused including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the controversial corruption case Known as SNC Lavelin case. Diappropriation of funds in the contract executed with the SNC Lavelin to renovate the Hydro-electric projects such as Panniyar, Chengulam and Pallivasal, make the background of this corruption case.

On 10th March Friday, the Kerala High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit details of certain aspects associated in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case.

The court announced the order during the trial on a revision petition filed by the CBI challenging the Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court order acquitting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six others from the Lavalin corruption case. The court ordered the CBI to present details as to whether the alleged proposal made by Lavalin, to give funds for establishing a cancer centre, was actually part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or the first contract. The Court also ordered to describe under what circumstances such an offer was made and the circumstances under which the proposal was accepted by the Kerala State Electricity Board.