LDF candidate Sreeramakrishnan elected as Kerala Assembly speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 :LDF candidate and two-time legislator P. Sreeramakrishnan has been elected as speaker of the Kerala Assembly today.

Sreeramakrishnan got 92 votes in the 140-member constituency, while UDF leader and Kunnathunadu MLA V.P. Sajeendran bagged 46 votes.

CPM was to get 90 seats, except that of speaker, but got 92 including one from BJP member and another vote from an unknown UDF member.

The House was dissolved after the election of Speaker and will reassemble on the 24th when the Governor P. Sathasivam will make a policy declaration of the Government.

Yesterday, the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly session convened and began with the swearing in ceremony of the members.