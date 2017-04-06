LDF declares hartal tomorrow in Alapuzha over murder of youth

Alappuzha/Kerala, April 6: In the wake of the murder of a youth in Cherthala, LDF had declared hartal tomorrow in Alappuzha district. The deceased Anandu Ashok is 19 years old.

Anandu Ashok was killed in Cherthala after certain arguments between the deceased and some of his schoolmates. Police have arrested 15 persons in relation to this incident.

LDF alleges that the attack on the youth was initiated by certain RSS workers in the region.

More details awaited.