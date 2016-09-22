Le Pro3 smartphone with world’s first Snapdragon 821 launched

Beijing, Sep 22: Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco on Thursday launched its new flagship “superphone” Le Pro3 which is world’s first device to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset which works 10 per cent faster than its predecessor.

Feng Xin, Senior Vice President of Le Holdings and CEO of LeMobile, also announced new series of “superphones” at the event.

“LeEco ‘superphones’ have already been launched in overseas markets such as India, Hong Kong and Russia. The total sales have crossed 17 million units globally and we are looking forward to bring more disruptive products in the near future,” Feng said in a statement.

The dual-SIM Le Pro3 with 4,070 mAh battery comes with 5.5-inch full-HD all-metal unibody.

Housing 16MP rear and 8MP front camera, Le Pro3 takes only 0.6 seconds to start the camera and can swiftly adjust to different circumstances within 30 seconds.

Le Pro3 has four variants: 4GB+32GB, 6GB+64GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Le Pro3, currently at the pre-order stage, will be available in China from September 28.