The leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin made a surprise visit to Acting Chief Minister O Pannerselvam

Chennai, Oct 14: The DMK’s MK Stalin, the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, made a surprise visit to the secretariat in Chennai to meet acting Chief Minister O Pannerselvam today. This has let loose a flurry of activity among political parties. While the word is that the two leaders met on the Cauvery Water Dispute case and the way ahead for the state when the case is heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, one can’t prevent tongues from wagging.

Tamil Nadu Finance minister O Panneerselvam, was handed all eight portfolios handled by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa this week.

A trusted loyalist, Panneerselvam, will handle the home, police, IAS, IPS And IFS portfolios. He met VVIPs — including BJP president Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley — who came to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital to inquire about the Chief Minister’s health.

The chief minister is being constantly monitored by an expert panel and being given necessary respiratory support along with other treatment, a bulletin regarding the AIADMK chief’s health said Monday.

Jayalalithaa has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai since September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.