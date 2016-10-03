Is the leaked ‘2.0’ title design, the original?

Chennai, Oct 03: ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is probably the biggest a film can get. The magnum opus, which is still in its shooting stage, has been making news right from its inception. Recently, an image has been making rounds as the title design for the flick. Surprisingly, the makers of the film haven’t come out with a denial as expected.

The film’s shooting is currently being canned in Chennai’s outskirts where a duet is being captured with the lead Rajini and Amy Jackson. While there hasn’t been any official release from the team, sources state that the official first look poster will release on November.

Apart from the lead, the film also stars Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as antagonist with Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Kalabhavan Shajon playing pivotal roles. Maestro A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for 2.0 while Lyca Productions have bankrolled the project.