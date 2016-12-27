Leaked images of Nokia Android phones ahead of launch

California,Dec27:Nokia’s return to the smartphone market has been heavily anticipated by the entire industry as well as mobile phone users around the world. The company has been tipped to showcase at least two new phones at MWC 2017 next year, however, there have been numerous leaks in the recent past pointing to budget, mid-range, and flagship models. Now, leaked live images and concept drawings of at least two mid-range smartphones have hit the Internet.

credit: NDTV Gadgetshow

The first set of leaked images are alleged to be of model called the Nokia E1, though it could be the mid-range D1C variant we’ve heard about. The images from a Chinese tipster were shared in a report by TheAndroidSoul. The name is associated with a firmware build leak that showed the name of the phone as E1 rather than D1C.

The Nokia E1 has further been tipped to come with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Nokia’s alleged mid-range phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 600 series processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The base option for internal storage on the phone is expected to be 64GB. Alongside, two concept sketches of a mid-range and a top-end smartphone were leaked, with the biggest difference seen to be the presence of a fingerprint scanner on the home button of the high-end model.

Apart from these images, another set of live images said to showcase the front-end of alleged 5.2-inch Android handset from Nokia were spotted by PlayfulDroid. The phone is expected to be launched in February next year and is rumoured to be a budget-end phone, as pointed out in the report.

Nokia is expected to launch its D1C smartphone at CES early next month. The company has also been rumoured to launch a flagship variant named Nokia P with Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM sometime in future. Alleged Nokia P been tipped to feature a 23-megapixel camera setup.

As there has been no official statement made by Nokia or HMD Global regarding upcoming smartphone launches, we advise readers to take these rumours with fair amount of scepticism.