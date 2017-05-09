NEW DELHI,May9: After tennis ace Leander Paes and his estranged partner Rhea Pillai failed to resolve their maintenance dispute amicably through an out of court settlement, the Supreme Court decided on Monday to adjudicate the dispute through court proceedings. A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy said, “Parties are not interested to settle the dispute and we cannot force them.”

Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his estranged live-in partner Rhea Pillai, who appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday, told the apex court that settlement of their dispute is not possible.

Rhea’s counsel told the apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that his client has asked for a house from Paes for his daughter which he is not agreeing to.

Countering the argument, the lawyer for Paes said, Rhea has got a house from actor and ex-husband Sanjay Dutt and Paes is not ready for such a demand.

The bench said “It is not possible to say anything at this stage. We cannot force the parties for settlement. We tried our best to persuade the parties while hearing them in-chamber.”

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and lawyer Gaurang Kanth, appearing for Peas, contended that it was not possible to meet Rhea’s demand for about Rs 20 crore under various heads as one-time settlement.

Their contention was vociferously opposed by Rhea’s counsel T N Govardhan and Purvish Malkan, who said that Paes was not willing to settle the dispute by paying the amount which their client deserves. They said Rhea needed the amount for their child as she was living with her.

