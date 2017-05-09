Leander Paes and his estranged partner Rhea Pillai failed to resolve their maintenance dispute amicably through an out of court settlement
NEW DELHI,May9: After tennis ace Leander Paes and his estranged partner Rhea Pillai failed to resolve their maintenance dispute amicably through an out of court settlement, the Supreme Court decided on Monday to adjudicate the dispute through court proceedings. A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy said, “Parties are not interested to settle the dispute and we cannot force them.”
Top Comment
This lady is a scamster, first looted Sanjay Dutt then ditched him later, now wants to loot Leander Peas.
Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his estranged live-in partner Rhea Pillai, who appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday, told the apex court that settlement of their dispute is not possible.
Rhea’s counsel told the apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that his client has asked for a house from Paes for his daughter which he is not agreeing to.
Countering the argument, the lawyer for Paes said, Rhea has got a house from actor and ex-husband Sanjay Dutt and Paes is not ready for such a demand.
The bench said “It is not possible to say anything at this stage. We cannot force the parties for settlement. We tried our best to persuade the parties while hearing them in-chamber.”
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and lawyer Gaurang Kanth, appearing for Peas, contended that it was not possible to meet Rhea’s demand for about Rs 20 crore under various heads as one-time settlement.
Their contention was vociferously opposed by Rhea’s counsel T N Govardhan and Purvish Malkan, who said that Paes was not willing to settle the dispute by paying the amount which their client deserves. They said Rhea needed the amount for their child as she was living with her.
The Supreme Court today said it cannot force ace tennis player Leander Paes and his estranged live-in partner Rhea Pillai to arrive at a settlement in a maintenance case, even after having accorded them in-chamber hearing.
Favouring that another bench should hear the matter, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy made the observation after Paes and Pillai insisted that no settlement was possible among them. “We can’t force the parties for a settlement. It is not possible to say anything at this stage. We tried our best to persuade the parties while hearing them in-chamber,” the bench said.
The bench said that after according the parties in- chamber hearing earlier this year, it would not be appropriate for them to hear the matter on merit. “It will be better if another bench hears this matter as we have accorded in-chamber hearing to the parties. List the matter before another bench on July 18,” the bench said.
When the matter was first taken up for hearing this morning, both parties told the bench that they had certain proposals. The court then asked them to exchange it among themselves and posted the matter for hearing later today.
Paes had opposed the plea of Pillai saying he was not married to her. The couple have been locked in a legal battle over maintenance and custody of their 11-year-old daughter since 2014, when Pillai filed a case of domestic violence and harassment against Paes and his father. Pillai had challenged a Bombay High Court order by which it had refused to grant any relief in the dispute.
The High Court had also asked the couple to sit down together and work out an amicable solution. However, they had failed to arrive at a settlement. After getting divorce from actor Sanjay Dutt, Pillai had moved in with Paes and was in a live-in relationship.