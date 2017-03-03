Learn to climb trees if you want to buy ration using PDS in Kotra,Udaipur
UDAIPUR, March3: Buying rations in Kotra, a backward settlement around 125km from Udaipur, now requires a vital skill: tree-climbing.
At many centres here, it is a common sight to see men and women perched on tree branches, waiting for hours for their turn to get their fingerprints and biometrics verified by the PoS (point of sale)+ machines. That done, they climb down and walk back miles to the ration shops where they get in another queue to collect the provisions they have bought.
Instead of making life easier, the government’s move to digitalise the Public Distribution System has added to the misery of residents of several backward areas, especially Kotra. There are 76 ration centres here of which 13 have very poor connectivity.
At these places, ration dealers have to climb on trees to find internet connectivityto use their PoS machines. People living in small settlements like Merpur, Chibarwadi, Malwiya Khakariya, Peepla, Bhuridebar, Beran, Palcha, Umariya, Samoli have to wait daily for hours to get their biometric verification to purchase ration items like sugar, kerosene.
“The only ration shop is many miles from our home but the ration dealer camps on a hilltop which is even far away. Sometimes, it takes 4-5 hours to find even a thin trace of internet network and only then the machine works. The earlier system was better,” said Bhola Gameti, a resident.