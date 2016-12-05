Learn haircare with oil from Jessica Alba

Los Angeles, Dec 5 : Actress Jessica Alba puts coconut or olive oil on her hair every night.

The 35-year-old, who has daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, with husband Cash Warren, was taught by her mother to look after her hair and skin from a young age. So, she always takes the time to do so, reports femalefirst.com.

“My mum told me to always take care of my skin, so I did from a very early age and she taught me to put coconut oil or olive oil on my hair every night,” Alba told Look magazine.

But when it comes to her own children, the “Sin City” star would rather encourage them to be confident and treat people well.

Asked what beauty tips she will pass on, she said: “It really is more about inner confidence and I want to put more of an emphasis on how they carry themselves and how they treat people. That’s always so much more important than physical beauty.”

Looking back on the past, Alba wishes she hadn’t been so critical of herself when she was a teenager and to have the confidence to be herself.

–IANS