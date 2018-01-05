Learning the power of naps, Indian companies now offer employees ‘naprooms’

| By : Megha Thomas

Office-goers who shuttle between household chores and busy deadlines at work most often wish they could get a break from the stress to boost body’s alert level by taking a quick nap at office scientifically called ‘power nap’. The science behind powernaps has prompted many leading companies like Google, Facebook,UBer to introduce nap-rooms in their workplace.

Recent findings suggest that employee is proved to be highly productive after a power nap of 10-30 minutes provided you do not forget to wake as soon as the alarm ticks off.

Speaking to India Live Today, Google India spokesperson said that naprooms are available across many Google offices including those in India.

“We work hard to create the healthiest, happiest and most productive work environments that help our employees perform at their best and support Google’s business. We tackle the workplace like our engineers tackle computer science—with data and a willingness to try new things and think outside the box,” he said when asked about Google’s initiative to provide nap rooms to its Indian employees.

“Investing in Googlers, drives business outcomes that company care about: innovation and retention. “And we know that happier employees are more productive, and more likely to stay at Google. On-site fitness centers, On-site wellness centers, Subsidised on-site massage therapy, wholesome lunch (and breakfast and dinner in some locations) is provided on-site daily, with free snacks and beverages in the microkitchens are some of the other facilities we provide to Googlers to support them in being their best,” he added.

Power naps can alleviate our so-called sleep deficits, but they can also boost our brains, including improvements to creative problem solving, verbal memory, perceptual learning, object learning, and statistical learning. They help us with math, logical reasoning, our reaction times, and symbol recognition.

Tips for a good power nap

For one to get the maximum out of a powernap, choose the best spot, blocking out all the light, as you will be able to fall asleep faster. If you cannot get to a dark room, wear a sleep mask or at least a pair of sunglasses to provide some darkness.

To have a comfortable nap, make sure the area is not too cold or hot, at an ideal temperature of 18° C.

If you do not have enough time between your work, but if you cannot do anything because you are very sleepy, a two to five-minute nap, also called a “nano-nap” can help you deal with some of that sleepiness.

While there are benefits to longer naps, you also run the risk of developing “sleep inertia”, which is the heavy, groggy feeling you sometimes feel after napping.

So folks, run to your bosses with an idea of a naproom or present it during the next meeting session.