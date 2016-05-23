At least 11 killed in Uttarakhand in storm, landslide

Dehradun, May 23: At least 11 people, including a woman and two children, have been killed and many injured in Uttarakhand in a storm, police said on Monday.

The storm struck some parts of the hill state late on Sunday and triggered a landslide that entrapped some labourers staying in shanties in Chakrata area of Dehradun district, a police official said.

Ten of the labourers who were working on a road project under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana died.

Relief operations have since begun. JCB machines have been pressed into service to look for people trapped under the debris.

District Magistrate Ravinath Raman said that five persons were given medical aid on the spot and two seriously injured have been rushed to the Doon Medical College.

Gutsy winds and heavy rains have also led to large-scale devastation in the Uttarkashi region where many houses were damaged and one person was killed when a tree fell on him.