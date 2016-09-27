At least 14 people killed in bus accident in Dhading, Nepal

KATHMANDU, Sept. 27 :At least 14 people were killed in a road accident in Dhading, a district bordering Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon.

Dinesh Yadav, a police officer deployed at the accident site, told Xinhua that 14 persons have died after a passenger bus met an accident at Marpak village in Dhading district.

“We have recovered 14 bodies in total including ten males and four females so far. A rescue operation is under way. I am worried that the death toll may rise,” Yadav said over phone.

The ill-fated passenger bus was en route from Dhading district headquarters Dhading Besi to Darkha Village Development Committee.

The bus reportedly fell some 60 meters down the highway in a landslide-hit road section. “Among the nine rescued alive, seven are in critical conditions,” Yadav said.

How many passengers were on board and what caused the accident are still unclear.

