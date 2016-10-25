At least 6 patients killed in fire at Malaysian hospital in Johor Baru

October 25, 2016 | By :

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 25:A fire that broke out at a hospital in Johor Baru on Tuesday morning killed at least six patients and caused an evacuation of hundreds of people, according to the Star.

According to the report, the fire broke out at the intensive care unit on the second floor of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, where many patients were warded.

Police have recovered the bodies of the six patients and believed they were trapped in the building.

The health ministry posted a statement on Facebook, saying the firefighters have been called in to conduct rescue operations and contain the fire.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Swine flu: Doctors advise preventive measures to Delhites
Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka
Pak airforce pilot killed after his plane crashed due to technical fault in Punjab province
18 people killed during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in southwestern China
Top