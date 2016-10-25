At least 6 patients killed in fire at Malaysian hospital in Johor Baru

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 25:A fire that broke out at a hospital in Johor Baru on Tuesday morning killed at least six patients and caused an evacuation of hundreds of people, according to the Star.

According to the report, the fire broke out at the intensive care unit on the second floor of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, where many patients were warded.

Police have recovered the bodies of the six patients and believed they were trapped in the building.

The health ministry posted a statement on Facebook, saying the firefighters have been called in to conduct rescue operations and contain the fire.