At least one BJP minister is not happy with demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 22: The BJP’s parliamentary party may have endorsed the PM’s demonetisation as a great crusade, but a Union minister is very upset with the BJP leadership over the move and has been expressing her reservations about the demonetisation to fellow MPs in Central Hall of Parliament.

She was also heard telling a senior Akali Dal leader that the Aam Aadmi Party was becoming a force to reckon with in Punjab.

She was also commenting on BJP leaders from Kerala “who own slaughter houses’ but who in public take up position as cow protectors. Why this double standard among the BJP’s leadership, she has been heard cribbing.

So what will the BJP do with this minister? Most likely, put up with her outbursts for a few more months and sack her after the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.