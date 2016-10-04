Lee Hsien Loong, The Prime Minister of Singapore takes a bus to reach hotel in New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 04: Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening, chose an unconventional way to travel.

Instead of the standard VIP motorcade, the Singapore PM hopped onto a chartered bus to reach his hotel in the national capital.

During his five day visit, Lee will also call on President Pranab Mukherjee and attend a reception for Singaporeans based in India. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on him. During the visit, he will be hosted for lunch by Modi and the two leaders will hold bilateral talks to explore ways to bolster ties between the two countries.

Lee is accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, a number of key ministers and senior officials.

Lee will also visit Udaipur on October 5-6. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will call upon him and also host him to a lunch.

In Udaipur, Lee will attend the launch of Centre of Excellence for Tourism Training as part of skills development collaboration under the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in November 2015.

Besides that, he will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on tourism and urban solutions between Rajasthan government and Singapore’s International Enterprise.

An agreement on a Capacity Building Programme in tourism and hospitality between the state government and Singapore’s Cooperation Enterprise will also be signed.

Lee last visited India in December 2012 to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.