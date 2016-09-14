LeEco and Reliance Jio joins hands to bring ‘Jio Welcome Offer’, users get double whammy of premium content and unlimited data

New Delhi, September 14: Global Internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has now partnered with Reliance Jio for its ‘Jio Welcome Offer’, which by virtue of the unparalleled offer of free unlimited voice and data services opens up a world of possibilities and grants them unlimited freedom to access content and information anytime anywhere.

This is keeping in line with LeEco’s global credo of empowering and enhancing users’ lifestyles.

So LeEco users now have a double bonanza! With the current offer, users can watch all the premium content on their Superphones without worrying about their data bills till December 31, 2016.

“With the vision and roadmap to provide integrated services leveraging the mobile as a platform, LeEco has successfully created the hardware, software and services ecosystem for enabling a seamless digital upgrade for our consumers,” said COO Smart Electronics LeEco India,Atul Jain.

“LeEco has been offering a great content bouquet to the Indian consumers and now with this association with Jio, we believe that our users will be able to fully unlock the potential of our Superphone and experience 4G like never before,” added Atul Jain.

Users can experience the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ on any of the existing LeEco Superphones – Le 1s, Le 1s Eco, Le 2, Le Max and Le Max 2. Consumer can enjoy VoLTE calls on Le 2 and Le Max 2, and experience high definition voice calling over LTE network and instant call connect.

The users of first generation Superphones LeEco Le 1s, Le 1s Eco and Le Max can download the Jio Join app to experience voice calls.

Ever since their launch in India, LeEco Superphones have been disrupting the industry landscape with cutting edge specs that come at unbeatable prices. It is also the first company to offer bundled content with devices. With the purchase of any of the LeEco Superphones, users get a year of LeEco membership through which users will get to choose from a vast content library of 2000+ movies and 100+ live TV channels.

Here are the steps to avail the Jio Welcome Offer:

Download the MyJio application available on Google Play Store and then follow the in app steps to generate a coupon code.

After the coupon code is generated, the app suggests a list of KYC documents that need to be submitted to activate the SIM. On clicking next, the app helps users to locate the nearest RelianceDigital Store or mini store or a partner outlet which stock the SIMs.

Users are required to physically visit the store and hand over the documents. On successful authentication of all documents, a Reliance Jio SIM card will be handed over to the user.