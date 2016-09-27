LeEco announced the expansion of its e-commerce partnerships with Amazon India and Snapdeal for Le Max 2

September 27, 2016

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco on Tuesday announced the expansion of its e-commerce partnerships with Amazon India and Snapdeal for Le Max 2 smartphone.

“To ensure that more users have access to our Le Max 2, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Amazon India and Snapdeal. We are confident that our users will enjoy the new Le Max2 experience,” said Atul Jain, COO, Smart Electronics Business, LeEco India in a statement.

The Le Max 2 device comes with a 5.7-inch display running at 2560Ã—1440 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4/6 GB RAM with 32/64 GB on board memory.

As part of the festive sale from October 1 to October 6, Rs 22,999 Le Max 2 (32 GB) will be available at Rs 17,999 across Flipkart, Amazon India, Snapdeal and LeMall.com.

