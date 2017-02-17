LeEco announces smartphone exchange offer on Snapdeal

New Delhi, Feb 17: LeEco, the popular Chinese internet and technology conglomerate, on Friday announced an exchange offer on its smartphones Le 2 and Le Max 2 on Snapdeal from February 16-18.

Users can avail the best price on exchanging their existing smartphones in working conditions with Le 2 and Le Max2.

Additionally, users can get bonus of Rs 500 over and above the exchange value of their existing smartphone, the company said in a statement.

Both Le 2 and Le Max2 feature CDLA (Continual Digital Lossless Audio) standard, patented by LeEco and a world first, the company said.

Through this deal on Snapdeal, LeEco`s Superphones will become even more accessible to aspiring users across more than 6,000 towns.

