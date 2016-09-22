LeEco unveils ‘Le Pro3’ world’s first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset

New Delhi, September 21: Global internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has released a new series of flagship Superphones, which is the world’s first smartphone to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset-Le Pro3 on September 21 in China.

Feng Xin, Senior Vice President of Le Holdings and CEO of LeMobile has announced the new series of Superphones in the launch event. He said, LeEco Superphones have already been launched in overseas markets such as India, Hong Kong and Russia.

The total sales of it have crossed 17 million units globally and we are looking forward to bringing more disruptive products to more markets in the near future, and leading users across the world into the era of ecosystem phone.

During the press conference, pre-order volume exceeded 1.15 million at LeMall’s hands-on event. Le Pro 3 currently is still at the pre-order stage. It will be readily available on Sept 28, starting 10 am.

Le Pro3 supports 4070mAh+ mega battery and supporting two Nano SIM cards, owns a 5.5-inch full-HD all metal unibody as thin as 7.5mm, making it the world’s thinnest smartphone with large battery volume.

Equipped with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which functions 10 percent better than its predecessor 820 chipset, Le Pro3 exhibits excellent performance in GPU. With combination of 6GB LPDDR4 and 64GB UFS2.0 which offers the fastest operation and excellent storage technology, it has made Le Pro3 the world’s smartphone with the highest Antutu score-163,594.

The newly released Le Pro3 also has exceptional battery longevity and supports QC 3.0 fast charging. Consistent with its predecessors of two generations of Superphones, it comes with screw-less design, bezel-less screen and it’s free of 3.5mm headphone jack, along with the USB Type-C port powered by LeEco’s innovative CDLA technology. Coupled with a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, it takes only 0.6s to start the camera and can intelligently and swiftly adjust to different circumstances within 30s.

Le Pro3 runs on the upgraded and new eUI 5.8 and will bring users connected and premium entertainment experience of a wide array of movies, music, sports, TV shows and etc. There are four variants for Le Pro3: 4GB+32GB, 6GB+64GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

The registration of it started on Sept 21 and the sales will commence on Sept 28 on LeMall, JD.com, TMall and Suning in China.