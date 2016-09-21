Leena Yadav’s next about father-son relationship

New Delhi, Sep 21 : “Parched” director Leena Yadav has revealed that her next film will be a slice-of-life story about a father-son duo.

Leena said she hopes to start filming in winter this year.

“I already have my next script in place. It is about a father-son duo from Chandni Chowk, Delhi. I am hoping to begin filming in winter. After ‘Parched’, I will start the casting process. I have time only till March next year,” the director said said in a group interview.

When asked about more details of the yet-untitled movie, Yadav said, “I am talking to a couple of actors. Audience will relate to the story. It is a very sweet, funny film but it is something which happens in every house.”

The filmmaker said she also has a couple of international projects.

Meanwhile, “Parched” is set to arrive in theatres on September 23. Produced by Ajay Devgn, it stars Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishta Chatterjee.