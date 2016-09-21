Leena Yadav’s next about father-son relationship

September 21, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 21 : “Parched” director Leena Yadav has revealed that her next film will be a slice-of-life story about a father-son duo.

Leena said she hopes to start filming in winter this year.

“I already have my next script in place. It is about a father-son duo from Chandni Chowk, Delhi. I am hoping to begin filming in winter. After ‘Parched’, I will start the casting process. I have time only till March next year,” the director said said in a group interview.

When asked about more details of the yet-untitled movie, Yadav said, “I am talking to a couple of actors. Audience will relate to the story. It is a very sweet, funny film but it is something which happens in every house.”

The filmmaker said she also has a couple of international projects.

Meanwhile, “Parched” is set to arrive in theatres on September 23. Produced by Ajay Devgn, it stars Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishta Chatterjee.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Action King Jackie Chan saying ‘Salman, Aamir Khan are best action stars in B’wood’
Top