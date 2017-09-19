Legal legend Ram Jethmalani launches LiveLaw Hindi, first Hindi legal news website

New Delhi, September 19: Legal legend and Member of Parliament Ram Jethmalani has launched the Hindi Portal of LiveLaw on Monday. The official launch of the LiveLaw Hindi portal took place at the office of Ram Jethmalani in the presence of Live Law Managing Editor Prabhati Nayak Mishra, chief mentor and Supreme Court Lawyer PV Dinesh and Advocate Ms Sindhu. The Supreme Court advocates and also the regular contributors of Live Law Namit Saxena and Avani Bansal were also present during the occasion. Ram Jethmalani blessed the new initiative of Live Law.

LiveLaw Hindi can be accessed at http://hindi.livelaw.in/. This would carry all the news and stories in Hindi. It is an endeavour to legally update the public and reach even the remotest section of the society. This also wishes that no one shall suffer because of her comparatively lesser access to the development of law. The website would be is the duty and to spread legal awareness through stories and empower common man. Livelaw strongly believes that language must not act as a barrier.