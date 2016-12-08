Legendary actor Dilip Kumar doing fine, says his wife Saira Banu

New Delhi, Dec 08: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is recovering well, says his wife Saira Banu.

Kumar, 93, was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, on Tuesday morning, after he complained of swelling in his right leg.

“He is doing much better now. But he will be in hospital today and tomorrow as we want to get his body profile done. The doctors here are taking good care of him,” Saira said.

“He will get his body spa done and then he will have his tea. He is doing well,” she added.