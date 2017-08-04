Legendary ex-cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mercilessly trolled on Twitter after attending Rajya Sabha session.

New Delhi August 3: Legendary Ex-cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was mercilessly trolled, turning it to be a laugh riot on twitter. According to reports, this development came two days after the Samajwadi party Member Naresh Agarwal had questioned the absence of nominated members from Rajya Sabha. Agarwal also mentioned Tendulkar and Actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter. The tweets read, Tendulkar and Actress Rekha were the worst performer in attendance in Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated member.

Sachin Tendulkar is Master On field : Master Blaster

In Parliament : Master Bunker When its ur special appearance but not treated like 1

? pic.twitter.com/8RRrdTHjVd — Sickcular Libtard (@SickularLibtard) August 4, 2017

Go Sachin go, Parliament is not a play ground or not your cup of tea — Nirmal Banwait (@saini_nirmal) August 3, 2017

If Parliament is a temple, Sachin is definitely not a god! — TweetZaade (@TweetZaade) August 3, 2017

@sachin_rt resign from Rajya Sabha b’se you don’t have time for the Parliament but have time for commercial events. Such a shame. Resign. — CR Deshpande (@crdeshpande) August 3, 2017

Tendulkar who is also a Rajya Sabha member (MP) had attended a session in the parliament on Thursday and attended the proceedings, though he was passive at the best and didn’t ask any questions in the session. Meanwhile, boxer Mary Kom was also present in the upper house of the Parliament.