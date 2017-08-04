Legendary ex-cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mercilessly trolled on Twitter after attending Rajya Sabha session

August 4, 2017 | By :
Legendary ex-cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mercilessly trolled on Twitter after attending Rajya Sabha session.

New Delhi August 3: Legendary Ex-cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was mercilessly trolled, turning it to be a laugh riot on twitter. According to reports, this development came two days after the Samajwadi party Member Naresh   Agarwal had questioned the absence of nominated members from Rajya Sabha. Agarwal also mentioned Tendulkar and Actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter. The tweets read, Tendulkar and Actress Rekha were the worst performer in attendance in Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated member.

Tendulkar who is also a Rajya Sabha member (MP) had attended a session in the parliament on Thursday and attended the proceedings, though he was passive at the best and didn’t ask any questions in the session. Meanwhile, boxer Mary Kom was also present in the upper house of the Parliament.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Twitteratis asks | If Sachin deserves Bharat Ratna then why not Rahul Dravid?
Tweet lands Rahul Gandhi in trouble: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice
No consensus over triple talaq bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
BJP, Congress spar over triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
Sachin Tendulkar appreciates batting skills of Mohammad Kaif’s son
Congress MPs bowled out ‘God of Cricket’ in Rajya Sabha
Top