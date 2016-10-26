Legendary Kashmiri vocalist Raj Begum passed away

Srinagar, Oct 26: After ruling generations of Kashmiri music lovers through her mesmerising voice, legendary vocalist Raj Begum passed away this morning after prolonged illness.

The melody queen of Kashmir was born in 1927 and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 2013.

The journey to become one of the most prominent female artists in Kashmir had started off with work as a wedding singer in the region. She had started singing at very early age in Srinagar.

She was one of the most popular singers on Radio Kashmir since the service started in 1947 right till her retirement in 1986. Raj Begum was living with her daughter in Chanpora.