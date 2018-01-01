Lenin’s Statue pulled down allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura

Tripura: Two statues of Vladimir Lenin, have been pulled down using an excavator machine by some people at Belonia district in just Days after the Left Front was voted out of power in the state Tripura.

Tripura CPI(M) district secretary Tapas Datta said the five-feet-tall fibreglass statue, which was unveiled by the party’s politburo member Prakash Karat a few months back, was pulled down allegedly by BJP workers yesterday at College Square in Belonia and After pulling down the statue and the mob was raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, reported by Economic Times.

Newly-designated Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has said anybody indulging in violence would be punished and urged the people of the state to maintain peace.

Monchak Ipper, the SP of South Tripura district said the JCB excavator machine driver was arrested and released on bail later.