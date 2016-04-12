Lenovo launched Ideapad 100s laptop at Rs 14,990

Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo has launched a new budget-friendly laptop in India at Rs. 14,999. The laptop called as ‘IdeaPad 100S’ runs with Windows 10 OS and is exclusively available for sale via Snapdeal. “Light weight notebooks that offer superior functionality at affordable price points are a compelling choice in an era where consumers are always on the go and want to stay connected. Another feature that is every consumer’s ask is a long battery life which we are offering with this really cool product. With its attractive design and specifications, Ideapad 100s offers unmatched end user experience for both families and professionals,” said Ashok Nair Director, Home and Small Business, Lenovo India in a statement. The Ideapad 100s sports a 11.6-inch HD display, 32 GB SSD for storage and supports Bluetooth and WiFi. Headquartered in Beijing, China and in North Carolina, United States, Lenovo designs, develops, manufactures and sells personal computers, tablet computers, smartphones, workstations, servers, electronic storage devices, IT management software and smart televisions. In 2015, Lenovo was the world's largest personal computer vendor by unit sales. It markets the ThinkPad line of notebook computers, IdeaPad line of notebook laptops, IdeaCentre line of desktops, Yoga line of notebook laptops, and the ThinkCentre line of desktops.