Lenovo launches a new activity tracker ,Smart Band HW01 in India for Rs 1,999

Beijing, May8:Lenovo has now launched a new activity tracker – Smart Band HW01 – in India for Rs 1,999. The fitness band cum activity tracker is currently available exclusively via Flipkart.

Starting with the design, the new Smart Band HW01 comes with a skin-friendly silicone strap which will make sure to not harm your skin in any way. The fitness band is water and dustproof with IP65 certification.

Further, the new Smart Band HW01 comes with a 0.91-inch OLED display which also displays texts, calls, social media notifications if paired with a smartphone. Being a fitness tracker, this band can record steps, distance covered, calories burn and also boasts a dynamic heart rate monitor that can detect a user’s heart rate every 15 minutes.

Apart from this, there is an anti-sleep mode which will act as an alarm if you have slept over set period of time. Lenovo claims that this mode alerts you of concentration loss or dozing while driving or working at night.

For the battery, it comes with an 85 mAh battery which Lenovo claims can last up to 5 days on a single charge. The band is compatible with both Android and iOS and with this price, goes one on one with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2.