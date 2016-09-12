Lenovo launches three new 4G ready & VoLTE enabled smartphones 

New Delhi, September 12: Lenovo has announced new additions in the A series: A6600, A6600 Plus and A7700, three budget smartphones. The new smartphones are 4G ready & VoLTE enabled and is compatible with Reliance JIO and users can avail the Reliance JIO preview offer with a validity of 90 days.

The A6600 series comes with Android 6.0 out of the box and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek 6735p quad-core 1.0GHz processor along with 1GB of RAM and 2GB RAM in A6600 Plus respectively, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The A6600 series is equipped with a brilliant 5-inch HD screen with 800:1 contrast ratio. The 8MP autofocus rear camera with flash includes features like automatic face detection, automatic scene detection and zero shutter delay.

The new A6600 series supports dual VoLTE enabled SIMs that makes HD voice calling easy. Both come with 16GB internal storage capacity which is further expandable. The A6600 series is backed by a 2300 mAh battery.

The new A6600 series starts at Rs 6,999 onwards (includes both 1GB and 2GB variants) in Matte White and Matte Black color options.

Lenovo A7700 is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek 6735p quad-core 1.0GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It packs in a 5.5-inch HD display with twin rear speakers powered by Waves Maxxaudio that helps in amplifying sound while minimizing noise and voice distortions.

It is equipped with an 8 MP rear camera, and the smartphone is juiced by a 2900 mAh battery. The new A7700 supports VoLTE enabled SIM making HD voice calling easy on the go.

Available in Matte white and Matte black color options, the Lenovo A7700 comes preloaded with Android 6.0 with 16GB internal storage capacity which is further expandable. The new A7700 is priced at Rs 8,540 and will be available at your nearest retail outlet in September end.