Lenovo launches Z2 Plus smartphone in India

New Delhi, Sep 22 : Chinese smartphone major Lenovo on Thursday launched Z2 Plus smartphone in India that comes with “U-Health” feature to help users track steps taken and calories burnt.

The device comes in two options — 3GB/32GB (priced at Rs 17,999) and 4GB/64GB (priced at Rs 19,999) and will be available on Amazon starting September 25.

Z2 Plus features 5-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and comes in fibre glass frame and also packs a U-Touch 2.0 fingerprint sensor that can be used to do seven different functions.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera and supports 4K capture, 1080p time lapse and slow motion recording.

The smartphone will come with a premium chrono case accessory with five different chrono faces.

The matte black stealth case worth Rs 699 will come bundled with the phone.