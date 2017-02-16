Lenovo MBG emerges as second best brand in India in CY 2016, says IDC report

| By :

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): As per the International Data Corporation (IDC) India Q4 2016 smartphone market report, Lenovo has emerged as the second best smartphone brand in CY 2016 with 8.9 percent and 9.8 percent market share by volume and value respectively.

Fueled by aggressive product launches in mid-tier and premium segment, Lenovo MBG continues to grow across segments and has registered a 14.8 percent YoY growth.

According to the IDC Q4 2016 report, Lenovo MBG (comprising of Lenovo and Moto-branded smartphones) maintained its leadership in the online channel by 23 percent in volume and 23.5 percent in value market share in CY 2016.

"In just four years of operation in India, Lenovo MBG has been able to create a place amongst the top two players in this competitive market. We have emerged as the number one challenger brand in the Indian smartphone market, owing to our customer centric approach and the drive towards real innovation, ensuring that needs across the market segments are catered to. Going forward, we will continue to offer affordable premium experiences in mid-tier mass segment and push for real innovations in the premium segment," said Executive Director Lenovo Mobile Business Group India, Sudhin Mathur.

"The Indian smartphone market is growing at a fast pace and we see ourselves growing faster than the market," added Sudhin. (ANI)