Lenovo Phab 2 Plus launched in India; Priced at Rs 14,999, the device is available exclusively on Amazon

New Delhi, Nov 8: Chinese smartphone major Lenovo on Tuesday launched Phab 2 Plus — a 6.4-inch full-HD IPS display device designed for those who look for heavy data consumption.

Priced at Rs 14,999, the device is available exclusively on Amazon, starting Tuesday.

The smartphone comes with a 1.3GHz True 8 core MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB and runs on Android 6.0 operating system.

“With the Phab 2 Plus, Lenovo is catering to the new age smart-device users who seek a larger than life experience,” Amit Doshi, Head, Consumer and Digital Marketing, Lenovo India, told reporters here.

The Phab 2 Plus sports dual 13MP rear cameras with professional-grade Futjitsu Milbeaut Image Signal Processor that gives professional features like Augmented-Reality special effects, instant focus and fast F2.0 lenses.

For selfie lovers, it sports 8MP front camera.

It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and in-built softwares like McAfee Security, Netflix, SwiftKey to protect users’ data and houses 4050 mAh battery.

Phab 2 Plus also has Dolby Atmos audio technology.

