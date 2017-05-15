Lenovo press leak confirms the coming of Moto C, Moto X, Moto Z, Moto G and Moto E series of smartphones

Morrisville,May15:Lenovo is currently working on several mid-ranged Motorola smartphones and is rumoured to announce all the devices by the end of 2017. The company is reportedly planning to announce two new handsets under the Moto C, Moto G, Moto E, and Moto Z series, while on the other hand, is said to bring a new device under its Moto X lineup. All these Motorola smartphones have been subjected to several leaks earlier; however, never did the company confirm the handsets. But, now, looks like Lenovo has confirmed them all in a new leak.

A press render leaks over the weekend which almost confirms all the upcoming Motorola devices. The image shows the coming of Moto C, Moto X, Moto Z, Moto G and Moto E series of smartphones. The company is set to announce two devices under each series, while might unveil only one device under the Moto X series. This means that Motorola is all set to announce nine new devices by the end of this year.

The leaked image not only confirms the making of the Motorola phones, but also reveals the name and specifications of each one of them.

Moto Z

Under the Moto Z product lineup, Lenovo is expected to bring two new devices called the Moto Z Play and Moto Z force. As per the new leak, the Moto Z Play will come packed with a 5.5-inch full HD display, while on the other hand the Moto Z Force will be packed with ShatterShield technology, which will protect the device against any mechanical damage. Furthermore, the Moto Z Force is said to come with LTE support. The image calls the upcoming Moto Z series phones to bear unlimited capabilities.

Moto X

Lenovo is reportedly working on bringing a new device under its Moto X series. The smartphone is said to be called – Moto X4. Image renders suggest that the upcoming Moto X4 (name yet to be confirmed) will feature a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 display and will pack SmartCam and 3D glass. The upcoming Moto X device have been subjected to several leaks earlier, wherein the latest one tips the coming of premium all-glass and metal body design and a fingerprint scanner at the front panel. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to come with dual camera system with a dual-LED flash and also laser auto-focus.

Moto X4 is also said to come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. As per design, the device will sport a 5.5-inch screen and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 which will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Moto G

Under the Moto G series, Lenovo recently announced two new smartphones – Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The company is reportedly working on two more devices, but this time under the mid-ranged category. The upcoming devices under the Moto G series is said to be called – Moto GS and Moto GS+ suggests the new leak. In terms of specs, the Moto GS will sport a 5.2-inch FHD display and full metallic chassis, while on the other hand; the Moto GS+ will come packed with a 5.5-inch FHD display and is expected to come with a dual-lens rear camera.

Moto E

The upcoming Moto E series phones have been subjected to several leaks lately. To recall, previous rumours suggested that the smartphone under the Moto E series will be called Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. But, the newly leaked image renders doesn’t show the same. It instead suggests that the upcoming devices under the Moto E series will be called – Moto E and Moto E Plus. It also highlights that the Moto E will come with 5-inch display along with 2.5D protection and a fingerprint scanner. While the Moto E Plus will sport a 5.5-inch HD display along with a huge 5000mAh battery which is dedicated to provide an extremely good battery backup.

Moto C

India Today Tech just a few days ago confirmed that the Moto C lineup phones will be launched in June. This means that the smartphones are already in the making. The smartphones will be called the Moto C and Moto C Plus. As per the image render, the upcoming Moto C 5-inch HD display and 4G support, while on the other hand, Moto C Plus is tipped to come with a 5-inch HD display and a 4000mAh battery.

It should be noted that these all the information are subjected to change until Lenovo itself confirms them. Hence, these are all rumorus as of now, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.