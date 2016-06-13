Lenovo Vibe K5 smartphone launched at Rs 6,999

June 13, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, June 13 : Chinese multinational technology company Lenovohas unveiled the Vibe K5smartphone in India priced at Rs 6,999.

The smartphone would come in gold, silver and grey colour variants.

The device sports a 64-Bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 octa core CPU and a five inch high-definition display. The phone is also equipped with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a five megapixel front camera for selfie.

The smartphone is exclusively available for sale at Amazon.in from June 22. The registration for which starts at 1 p.m. today.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Digit Zero 1 Awards: The Thin and Light Lenovo Ideapad 720s grab the show
Watch out India LG K7i , latest smartphone can keep mosquitoes away for just Rs 7,990
Apple iPhone8
Google pays $3 billion to Apple per year to remain as default search engine on iOS
 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was allegedly seen catching fire in a video inside a shop in Bengaluru
Samsung is all set to launch the next smartphone in Galaxy Note 8
Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990
Top