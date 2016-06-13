Lenovo Vibe K5 smartphone launched at Rs 6,999

New Delhi, June 13 : Chinese multinational technology company Lenovohas unveiled the Vibe K5smartphone in India priced at Rs 6,999.

The smartphone would come in gold, silver and grey colour variants.

The device sports a 64-Bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 octa core CPU and a five inch high-definition display. The phone is also equipped with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a five megapixel front camera for selfie.

The smartphone is exclusively available for sale at Amazon.in from June 22. The registration for which starts at 1 p.m. today.