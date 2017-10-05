Leopard enters the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar

After a leopard entered in a Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, the morning shift workers were asked not to enter the complex.

The animal was spotted in the factory around 4 am, reported TOI . Only the plant’s security guards and transport department staff were present when the leopard entered the plant.

The animal was last spotted near the engine room of the factory.

The police and officials from the forest department have begun the rescue operation and are taking leads from the CCTV footage to spot the leopard.