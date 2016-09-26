Lesbian love story ends up in Jaipur police station

JAIPUR,Sept26: In what appears to be alesbian love story gone sour, a 20-year-old woman has accused the family members of her ‘lover’ of trying to outrage her modesty.

A complaint was lodged at theJhotwara police station on Thursday by the woman, alleging that her lover’s father blackmailed her and attempted to outrage her modesty.

Police say that the complainant had stated of wanting to spend the rest her life with the lover, who is not interested in this kind of relationship anymore. She has also accused the police of not helping her in the case.

The complainant, identified as Gunjan Sharma, has allegedly stated before the police that she was in love with a girl (age not verified) with whom she was in touch for three years.

She has alleged the girl’s family of harassing her and sought the intervention of the police.

“She has alleged that the girl’s father had made some video clipping while she was taking a bath at her home some months ago and was blackmailing her,” said a senior police officer of Jhotwara police station on Sunday. According to the police, the complainant had kept pressurizing the girl’s parents and has now lodged a case of blackmail and harassment against the father. “In June, the complainant approached us, stating that she was in love with the girl for the past three years. But now the girl, who has reached her adulthood or is about to become one soon, is not interested in living with her. However, Gunjan has stated that she wanted to live with the girl as a couple for life. While we were trying to counsel her, she attempted suicide by cutting one of her nerves at the police station and created a ruckus. We had to book her for disturbing peace,” said a senior police officer of Jhotwara police station.

“The other girl was a minor when the relationship started. Since June, the couple broke up, irking Gunjan who has been insisting on living with her,” said sub-inspector Hemlata Sharma, Jhotwara police station, who is investigating the case.

The police had made the complainant and the parents of the girl sit together to reach some amicable solution. “The girl had in her statement stated that she does not want to live with Gunjan. The latter then lodged a complaint against the parents, especially the father. It appears to be a pressure tactic by the complainant to make sure that the girl stays with her,” said the officer.

When contacted, Guru Bhupendra Singh, station house officer, Jhotwara, told TOI, “We will invite both parties to find an amicable solution. We will also investigate the case of harassment lodged against the father of the girl.”