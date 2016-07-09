Very less amount of alcohol may increase breast cancer risk

Alcohol was established as a carcinogen in 1987, with a causal relationship between alcohol and breast cancer being acknowledged in 2007. Research conducted as recently as 2014 yielded convincing evidence that alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer. However, controversy exists regarding a link between light drinking and breast cancer, according to a report by sciencedaily.com.

This review examines three areas of study — one, the biological pathways of alcohol-linked breast cancer; two, the epidemiological risk relationship between drinking and breast cancer; and three, the global burden of breast cancer incidence and mortality that is attributable to drinking — with a focus on light drinking.