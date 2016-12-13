Let them eat laddoos, Delhi BJP’s answer to long ATM queues

: In an attempt to remove some of the bitter taste left by the demonetisation exercise, the Delhi BJP has asked its cadres to distribute laddoos to every household in the city — one laddoo per family — to “thank’ them for their “patience’.

The Indian Express reports that the newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched this revolutionary step to tackle black money. Despite facing some inconvenience, people supported the move. Now, it is our turn to thank them and show our appreciation and respect for their patience.”

He said the cadres have been told to knock on every door, from January 1 to January 10, to distribute sweets in their areas. “We will encourage our workers to reach out to people. Logon ka dhanywaad karna to banta hai (We should express our gratitude). If people can stand in queues and not complain, can’t we give them a laddoo as a token of our appreciation,’ said Tiwari.

“One laddoo to your neighbour will not hurt. Rather, it shows how grateful we are to them for the patience they have shown by supporting the Prime Minister’s decision’ We will request our workers to come forward and buy at least one laddoo for their neighbour. If they want to buy five laddoos for five households, it will be even better,” he said.

The details of whether laddoos will be made centrally, or the cadres will have to buy these from the shops in their areas, are yet to be worked out.