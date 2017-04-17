Let Muslim community solve triple talaq issue on their own: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Jodhpur/Rajasthan, April 17: The Congress party has advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to drag the triple talaq issue to Court, as Muslims can resolve it on their own.

“Let Muslims solve the problem of triple talaq on their own. Why is the BJP dragging this to court? One should not interfere more in this matter. The BJP is trying to create an adverse agitating situation,” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea for respecting the Muslim women was correct.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can’t simply move forward at a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed.”

During a discussion on the national commission for backward classes, Prime Minister Modi at the BJP National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha suggested that the party should hold conferences for ‘backward’ Muslims.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq. (ANI)

