“Let nation decide if Chief Justice of India should be impeached”: Justice Chelameswar

New Delhi, Jan 12: “Let the nation decide that if the CJI should be impeached, said Supreme Court Justice, Chelameswar at the press conference called on Friday.

It is first in the History of Indian Judiciary, the Judges of the Supreme Court has called a press conference.

Ranjan Gogi, Madan V Lokur, Kurian Joseph have also attended the press conference which was held at the residence of Justice Chelameshwar.

In the press conference, J Chelameshwar said, “Democracy won’t survives without free Judiciary. Tried to take remedial steps, but failed to convince the Chief Justice. Left with no choice but to talk. Top Court administration not in order,” said J Chelameshwar in the Press conference.

He further said, “we met CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution.”

“We collectively tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren’t in order to take remedial measures but unfortunately our efforts failed,” he added.

“With no pleasure, we are compelled take the decision to call a press conference. The administration of the SC is not in order, many things which are less than desirable have happened in last few months,” said Justice J.Chelameswar.

Reportedly, the press conference is called in protest against the decisions in the collegium. However, the Supreme Court is going through unusual incidents.

According to media reports, Justice Chelameswar stated: “it is the right time to say.”

Earlier there were many allegations against the Supreme Court. Justice Karnan who openly expressed his disagreements with the Court has been punished and was sent to jail.

The Press conference is analysed as the result of many differences and disagreements to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Deepak Mishra.