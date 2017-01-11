Letter from another BSF jawan to Home minister about plight of BSF jawans
New Delhi, Jan11:After Tej Bahadur Yadav’s shocking revelation about misery of Border Security Force’ jawans, India Today accessed a 9 pages long confidential letter that was addressed to the Home Minister by another BSF jawan.
This letter goes on to add weightage to Yadav’s claims. The letter says that money allocated for food of the jawans is often pocketed. He added that nobody listens to their ordeal and no rules laid down by the Central Armed Police Forces are followed.
”We get only 30% of clothing items on time while with duties we are overworked. We have to work for 20 hours instead of 8 and in lieu, we get the sky as roof and balcony to sleep,” it states.
The claims of misery have all been garenering huge support from fellow soldiers of BSF.
Tej Bahadur, a jawan of the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir, posted four videos since Sunday, showing the challenging conditions at his post and the substandard food he was being given after 10 hours of duty.