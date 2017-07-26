Letter exposing Kerala BJP leaders involved in scams worth crores of rupees is now public
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 26: The BJP Kerala faction is in the fray with the continuing stories of corruption. The Party, which has been struck down by scandals in recent days, has been pushed to more troubles, as a letter exposing scams worth crores of rupees by party leaders, become public.
In a letter to the BJP state leadership headlined “Party leaders embroiled in corruption, Party workers with stooped heads in Society”, explains the corruptions and scams made by the BJP leaders across Kerala state.
The letter gives clear indications about the leaders involved in the scam without directly mentioning their names. “No leader will touch a lesser amount than crores”. Many incidents of financial irregularities are described in the letter, which involves corruption worth crores of rupees.
The letter also says that some district leaders and councillors in Thiruvananthapuram have collected many crores as a bribe to get tax concessions for the building complex at Technopark in Trivandrum. There are allegations against District Secretary also, that too worth crores.
The letter also alleged that a prominent leader who contested for BJP from Kazhakkoottam is running a parallel State Committee Office, with five staff, in a house rented at the time of the election. This will cost about two and a half lakh rupees per month. The letter adds that the leader owns a property and a building in Kozhikode.
A prominent Congress leader who came at Mararji Bhavan, with new ideas supporting BJP is now the secretary of the state committee office.
Adding fire to the fury, the only female general secretary in the party is advancing with massive financial irregularities. She own a luxury car priced about 25 Lakhs. The letter claims that her husband is also involved in helping her in such Beniam deals.
In a letter, it was said that a state secretary who frequents in TV channel discussions is an expert in financial deals too. The affidavit on assets submitted by this person at the time of the election, it is written that he owns assets worth Rs. 24 Lakhs and a liability of 4,90,000 Rupees. This person has contested for BJP from Vattiyoorkkavu in the 2011 elections.
But after five years, when he contested again he gave an affidavit which states that he has assets worth crores and that he does not have any liabilities. The letter challenges that now this person is in the possession of 80 Crore.
The State Secretary of Palakkad has accepted Rs 4 crores to compromise two disputes in a hospital situated at the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway. A prominent leader in Thrissur district bought a tile factory for of Rs.5 crore in Benami deal.
Many other minor and major accusations have been raised against various BJP leaders in Kerala.