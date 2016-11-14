Lewis Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix amid heavy rain

Sao Paulo, Nov 14: Lewis Hamilton produced a masterful performance to win a wet, chaotic, crash-strewn Brazilian Grand Prix and take the title fight to the final race.

His ninth win of 2016 came in a race with several high-speed accidents, two stoppages and five safety cars, BBC reported on Sunday.

The victory cut the lead of his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, who finished second, to 12 points.

Rosberg will secure the championship if he finishes third in Abu Dhabi on November 27 even if Hamilton wins.

As one of the most dramatic races for years unfolded, Hamilton was supreme at the front in treacherous conditions, lapping consistently faster than anyone.

After each restart, Hamilton cruised easily away from Rosberg – building at one stage an 18-second lead in 14 laps before another safety car cut his lead to nothing.

His victory is the 52nd of his career, making him the second most successful race winner of all time ahead of Alain Prost (51). Michael Schumacher is way ahead on 91.

Not too bad, huh,” said Hamilton. “I was generally just chilling up front. When it rains it’s usually a good day for me. It was tricky for everyone. There were definitely opportunities for aquaplaning, which everyone did.

“No mistakes, no issues, no spins. It was kind of interesting to hear how many people were spinning, but I didn’t have that problem.

