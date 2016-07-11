Lewis Hamilton wins fourth British Grand Prix of his career

London July 11 :Lewis Hamilton took a dominant victory in a hectic British Grand Prix to cut team-mate Nico Rosberg’s championship lead to one point.

Hamilton led every lap of a race that started under the safety car in wet conditions but dried, to take his fourth career win at Silverstone.

Rosberg in the other Mercedes was left to battle back to second past the Red Bull of the impressive Max Verstappen.

But Rosberg was demoted to third after an illegal radio transmission.

The world champion went over to celebrate with the fans at Club corner after parking his car up at the end of the race before soaking up their cheers on the podium.

It was an intoxicating race, with action throughout the field, featuring wheel-to-wheel racing and a number of spins and off-track moments as drivers struggled on the tricky track surface.

“I am so grateful,” said Hamilton. “We’ve got the best fans here, thank you so much. The good English weather came out. It was so tricky in those conditions. But that’s what I love about this race – something always happens.”