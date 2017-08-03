LG announces its next flagship smartphone; Feature Six-inch OLED panel

New York, August 3: LG announced that its next flagship smartphone will feature a six-inch OLED panel, the first of its kind since the G Flex 2, which was unveiled over two years ago.

The device, as reported by The Verge to be the V30, consists of a screen with a FullVision display, boasting of a taller 18:9/2:1 aspect ratio and thinner surrounding bezels like a G6.

The display is said to cover 109 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10, as well as having been chosen with VR performance in mind.

However, LG revealed that the still-unnamed upcoming phone would be smaller than its predecessor, the V20, despite possessing a bigger screen. The upper and lower bezels have been reduced by 20 and 50 percent respectively, and the LG logo has been moved to the back panel. LG also hinted that owing to the new OLED screen, the edges could be curved.

The new device is scheduled to be unveiled on August 31 at an event, as part of the IFA Trade Show in Berlin, Germany.

