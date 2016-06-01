LG G5 modular smartphone with two rear cameras launched in India

New Delhi, June 1 : LG Electronics India Ltd on Wednesday launched its flagship modular G5 smartphone at Rs 52,990 which features a “slide-out” battery and dual rear cameras — the only flagship device to feature dual primary cameras which work independently.

The primary camera is a 16MP one while there is a second 8MP camera for wide-angle shots. LG has tuned its software for both the rear cameras to work independently. For selfie-lovers, it houses a 8MP front camera.

The “slide-out” battery design allows you to easily swap out a discharged battery for a fully charged one in seconds.

“With G5, we have come up with a very unique concept of a modular smartphone. This phone will amaze the users with its ability to be transformed into multiple devices like digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more. G5 will certainly redefine smartphone experience for consumers,” Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, told reporters here.

The device is accompanied with “LG Friends”, a collection of devices like LG CAM Plus, LG 360 CAM and LG 360 VR.

LG CAM Plus is a versatile camera module that can be attached through the battery slot to deliver a comfortable grip and convenient control of a standalone camera.

LG 360 CAM is a compact 360-degree angle camera equipped with two 13MP 200-degree wide angle cameras, 1,200mAh battery and 4GB internal memory, which can be supplemented by a microSD card.

The LG 360 CAM can be easily connected to the LG G5 allowing users to create 360-degree content.

LG 360 VR is a VR goggle that can be connected with the G5 via a dedicated cable and works exclusively with the G5 to simulate a 130-inch TV viewed from two meters away.

Only available in LG G5, “Friends Manager” app allows the device to connect with LG Friends with minimal fuss and effort.

LG G5 sports a 5.3-inch Quad HD display (2560 x 1440 pixels) featuring always-on display technology that allows users to check time, date continuously even when G5 is in sleep mode.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage that can be expanded by up to 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone is equipped with aptX HD, an enhanced codec that supports 24-bit sound over Bluetooth, delivering clear sound over wireless connections without any loss.

LG G5 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, and is powered by a 2800mAh removable battery and weighs 159 grams.

For connectivity, the device offers LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

Launched first in the Mobile World Congress in Spain earlier this year, LG G5 is also the first flagship device from the Korean firm to feature a metal unibody design.