LG G6 smartphone gets discount of INR10,00 in India

NewDelhi, May19:Last month, LG launched its flagship smartphone G6 in India at Rs 51,990. And in a relatively-short time, the smartphone has received a discount of Rs 10,000.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the LG G6 is now available at a price of Rs 41,990.

The smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India and the e-commerce website is offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 to HDFC and SBI card holders for a limited time. LG G6 is available in Ice Platinum, Atro Black and Mystic White colour options. Along with this, the company is offering 50% discount on its Tone Active+ HBS-A100 Bluetooth headset, which was launched alongside the smartphone. The metal-clad LG G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, with UX 6.0 layer running on top. It sports a ‘unique’ 5.7-inch ‘FullVision’ display that has a resolution of 1440×2880 pixels. The smartphone’s screen-to-body ratio has also been increased and there are minimal bezels on top and bottom. LG G6 includes built-in functionality to scale regular 16:9 content to its 18:9 display. It is also the world’s first smartphone to come with Dolby Vision viewing technology.

Having Google Assistant on-board, LG G6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of inbuilt storage, with support for microSD cards.

For imaging duties, LG G6 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Comprising two 13MP sensor modules, the rear camera arrangement is complemented by laser autofocus, triple-axis OIS and LED flash. Users can also shoot 4K resolution videos from the handset.

For selfie-lovers, a 5MP front shooter is available with a 100-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Weighing 163g, LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.