LG launches V20 smartphone in India

NewDelhi,Dec5:LG is set to hold a media event in New Delhi to launch the LG V20 smartphone in India on Monday. The LG V20 launch event will begin at 6.30pm IST, where the official pricing and availability details will be revealed.

LG V20 was launched in September in South Korea, and was the first smartphone to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. At that time, the company had announced that LG V20 would launch in India soon, and sure enough it has arrived to compete with other flagships in the competitive market. Even though the official LG V20 price is not yet out, Gadgets 360 had learnt that the smartphone became available to buy via offline retailers in India last week, at a best buy price of Rs. 54,999, and an MRP of Rs. 60,000.

The retailers also revealed that the LG V20 is being bundled with a complimentary Bang & Olufsen headset for early buyers, and that the smartphone will be launched with buyback schemes as an additional incentive. The biggest highlight of the LG V20 smartphone is its dual display and dual rear camera setup. The LG V20’s body is also constructed out of AL6013 metal, and is claimed to easily survive drops from a height of four feet.

To recap on the specifications, the LG V20 sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) IPS Quantum Display, and a secondary display that was seen on the LG V10 as well. The new LG V20 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. On the imaging front, LG V20 sports a 16-megapixel primary rear camera with an additional 8-megapixel secondary rear camera as well; in front, LG V20 has a 5-megapixel sensor. LG V20 packs either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The LG V20 battery is rated at 3200mAh, and the smartphone measures 159.70×78.10×7.60, and weighs 174 grams. Sensors on board the LG V20 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. Connectivity options on the LG V20 include 4G LTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared, and USB OTG. LG V20 also features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HD Audio Recorder, and B&O PLAY speakers.