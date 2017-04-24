LG set to launch G6 smartphone in India for Rs. 51,990

New Delhi, April24:LG G6, the South Korean company’s latest flagship smartphone, is set to launch in India at an event in New Delhi on Monday. Pre-bookings are already open for the smartphone, with the company offering up to Rs. 7,000 cashback and a discount on its LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset.

As for the LG G6 price in India, an established retailer tips the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 51,990, and go on sale on April 29. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s true. To recall, the LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017 and runs runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440×2880 pixels) FullVision display and highlights a near bezel-less front with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 is offered in 32GB and 64GB storage options, with support for expandability via microSD card (up to 2TB).

As for the cameras, the LG G6 sports a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13-megapixel sensors – one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. Over at the front you get a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

Connectivity options for the LG G6 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. It also supports LTE-A 3 Band CA network. The handset houses a a non-removable 3300mAh battery, measures 148.9×71.9×7.9mm and weighs in at 163 grams. It will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White colour options.

Additionally, the LG G6 features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analogue converter) for enhanced audio playback and has has passed the MIL-STD 810G military standard certification for durability.