LG to launch new K3, K4 models on September 27: Check this to know more

New Delhi, September 26: Planning to but new smartphone with attractive options and features? Then, get ready as LG is launching its K-series in India on Wednesday. According to reliable sources, the Korean company has started to send media invites for an event on September 27, which is the first day of India Mobile Congress.

Lg announced four new phones under the K-series at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier in 2017. The K10 (2017) was launched in February in India at a price of Rs 13,990 while the K8 series (2017) waslaunched in India in August for Rs 11,000. It is expected that the company might launch the K3 (2017) and K4 (2017) smartphones in India.

Specifications of phones

Lg K3 (2017) provides a 4.5 inch FWVGA (480×854) display and is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 chipset. The processor is further backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. The phone has a 5MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front camera. The device runs on android 6.0 Marshmallow feature. LG K3 (2017) is backed by a 2100mAh battery inside. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and micro-USB.

Next up is the LG K4 (2017), which is slightly advanced version of the K3 (2017). The device features comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and sports a 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory and microSD card support. The K4 features a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras. It is backed by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth, and micro-USB.